Business

Nvidia, Foxconn to build autonomous vehicle platforms
Business

Nvidia, Foxconn to build autonomous vehicle platforms

Nvidia, Foxconn to build autonomous vehicle platforms
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside a company's building, in New Taipe City, Taiwan December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih/File Photo
04 Jan 2023 01:53AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 01:53AM)
Chipmaker Nvidia Corp and electronics manufacturer Foxconn announced a partnership on Tuesday to develop autonomous vehicle platforms.

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn said it will manufacture electronic control units (ECUs) for cars based on Nvidia's DRIVE Orin chip made specifically for computing in connected and autonomous vehicles.

The ECUs will serve the global automotive market, Foxconn said.

Nvidia sees a market opportunity of $300 billion in the automotive sector and reported revenue of $251 million in the third quarter from the segment.

The chipmaker said the tie-up will allow it to scale efforts to meet growing demand for chips made for autonomous and connected vehicles.

Foxconn, which operates a vehicle manufacturing facility in Ohio, said its vehicles will contain ECUs based on DRIVE Orin and Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion sensors for autonomous driving.

Foxconn makes electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors Corp and has a contract to make Fisker Inc's second car model, PEAR. It also manufactures Apple Inc's products.

Source: Reuters

