Business

Foxconn woes could hit at least 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from China plant: Source
Foxconn woes could hit at least 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from China plant: Source

Foxconn woes could hit at least 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from China plant: Source

Customers shop at the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the Apple iPhone 14 range in Manhattan, New York City, US on Sep 16, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

25 Nov 2022 01:49PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 03:09PM)
TAIPEI: Production of Apple's iPhones could slump by at least 30 per cent at Foxconn's factory in China's city of Zhengzhou after worker unrest disrupted operations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday (Nov 25). 

The estimate was an upward revision of an October internal forecast for production impact of up to 30 per cent at the world's largest iPhone factory, said the source, who sought anonymity as the information was private.

Following this week's bout of worker unrest at the plant, the source added, it was "impossible" for the company to resume full production by the end of the month - a deadline it had set internally before Wednesday's wave of protests.

Foxconn declined to comment.

Source: Reuters/st

