Business

Foxconn Zhengzhou plant offers bonuses to encourage workers to return
Business

Foxconn Zhengzhou plant offers bonuses to encourage workers to return

Foxconn Zhengzhou plant offers bonuses to encourage workers to return

The logo of Foxconn is pictured on top of a company's building in Taipei, Taiwan on Oct 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

07 Nov 2022 11:24AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 11:24AM)
SHANGHAI : Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant on Monday kicked off a fresh recruitment drive seeking workers, saying that it would offer staff who had left in recent weeks a one-off bonus of 500 yuan ($69.28) should they return.

New workers will be offered a salary of 30 yuan ($4.16) per hour, according to a statement posted on Foxconn's Zhengzhou iDPBG recruitment WeChat account.

Foxconn's Integrated Digital Product Business Group is a unit responsible for making electronics including smartphones.

($1 = 7.2174 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

