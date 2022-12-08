Logo
Foxconn's COVID-hit China plant lifts 'closed-loop' management curbs
Foxconn's COVID-hit China plant lifts 'closed-loop' management curbs

FILE PHOTO: The building of Shanghai Foxconn headquarters is pictured at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

08 Dec 2022 09:02PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 09:49PM)
HONG KONG: Apple supplier Foxconn's COVID-hit Zhengzhou facility in China has lifted its "closed-loop" management curbs on Thursday (Dec 8), it said in a statement posted on its WeChat account.

The Zhengzhou industrial park where Foxconn's plant locates has been under a so-called closed-loop system that isolated the plant from the wider world for 56 days, the statement said.

The world's largest contract electronics maker, which has been trying to replenish depleted staff numbers at the site after thousands left over the past month, expects the Zhengzhou plant to resume full production around late December to early January, a company source told Reuters on Monday.

Its Zhengzhou plant was in October hit by a COVID-19 outbreak that prompted it to impose tough restrictions that involved isolating many employees.

This in turn fueled fear and discontent among workers and caused many to have to isolate or flee. Later in November, it was hit by a fresh bout of worker unrest that saw staff clash with security personnel over bonus payment issues.

Foxconn could have seen more than 30 per cent of the Zhengzhou site's November production affected, Reuters reported last month citing a source familiar with the matter.

Foxconn hasn't disclosed details of the impact of the disruption on its production plans or finances, which took place during a traditionally busy period for Apple ahead of Christmas and January's Chinese New Year holidays.

The company's November revenue fell 11.4 per cent year on year reflecting production problems related to COVID-19 controls at the major iPhone factory. 

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China COVID-19 Foxconn

