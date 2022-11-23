Logo
Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant hit by fresh worker unrest, social media livestreams show
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

23 Nov 2022 11:08AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 11:08AM)
SHANGHAI : People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc supplier, scenes broadcast live over the Kuaishou platform showed on Wednesday.

The videos showed over a hundred people clustered outside and coming face to face with dozens of hazmat suited officials, who they said were the police. Some showed workers complaining about the food they had been provided while others said they had not been paid bonuses as promised.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity of the videos. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

