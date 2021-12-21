Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foxtons finance chief to join gaming operator Rank Group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foxtons finance chief to join gaming operator Rank Group

21 Dec 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 04:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Foxtons Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Richard Harris will exit the company to take up a similar position at casino and gaming operator Rank Group, the London-based real estate agent said on Tuesday.

Harris, who has been Foxtons' finance chief since June 2019 and has helped steer the FTSE small-cap company during the COVID-19 pandemic, will join Rank Group as CFO from May next year.

Harris has served as group financial controller at tech firm Laird and prior to that spent 11 years at Marks and Spencer in several senior finance roles.

Foxtons also named its finance director, Chris Hough, as its CFO. Before Foxtons, Hough was a director at audit firm Deloitte, where he spent over a decade.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us