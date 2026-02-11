France AI company Mistral invests $1.4 billion in data centres in Sweden

PARIS, Feb 11 : French artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI said on Wednesday it will invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in new data centres in Sweden.

"This investment is a concrete step toward building independent capabilities in Europe, dedicated to AI," Arthur Mensch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mistral AI, said in a statement.

Swedish data centre operator EcoDataCenter will design, build and run the new infrastructure, it said in a separate statement.

The new large-scale computer capacity is scheduled to open in Sweden in 2027 and will support Mistral's next generation AI models, EcoDataCenter said.

It will be Mistral's first infrastructure investment outside France.

The new computer infrastructure is part of an effort by the company to keep its technology and all its cloud servers in Europe, unlike its main competitors such as U.S.-based Open AI.

($1 = 0.8396 euros)