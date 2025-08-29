France and Germany reject Trump's threats on EU tech legislation

TOULON, France :France and Germany on Friday defended Europe's right to adopt its own legislation on technology after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised European rules on digital services, saying any U.S. coercion would be met with retaliation.

Trump on Monday threatened to slap additional tariffs on all countries with digital taxes, legislation or regulations, saying they were designed to harm or discriminate against American technology, in an escalation of his criticism of EU rules on digital services.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the German leader, French President Emmanuel Macron rejected the threats, and said any move by the United States to challenge the bloc's regulations would be met with retaliation from the EU.

"Tax and regulation issues are the preserve of our national parliaments and the European parliament," Macron said. "We won't let anyone else decide for us," he said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Should such measures be taken, it would qualify as coercion and prompt a response from the Europeans," he added, referring to the EU's anti-coercion instrument, which allows the bloc to punish countries seeking to pressure it to change its policies.

The Trump administration has consistently criticised the EU's Digital Markets Act, which seeks to curb the power of tech giants, and the Digital Services Act, which requires large online platforms to tackle illegal and harmful content.

Speaking alongside Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had told Trump that how the EU regulates its digital market is an expression of the bloc's sovereignty, and that he could not accept anyone questioning that.

"We are doing this in our own interest and solely for our own interest, and we will certainly not be guided by statements that perhaps consider completely different, perhaps even no, regulation necessary," Merz said.

The European Commission said earlier this week it was the sovereign right of the EU and its member states to regulate economic activities.

The Commission firmly rebutted Trump's statement that the EU was targeting U.S. companies, insisting the DMA and DSA applied to all platforms and firms operating in the bloc.