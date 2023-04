PARIS : France and China signed several cooperation deals in the field of energy, notably nuclear and wind energy, during a state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China, the Elysee palace said in a statement.

The Elysee said French state utility EDF and Chinese utility CGN, both major operators of nuclear plants, had signed a deal to renew their long-standing partnership. Deals were also signed between EDF and China Energy Investment Corporation for offshore wind.