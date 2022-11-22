Logo
France demands Twitter ensure it can preserve 'safe environment'
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The head of the French media regulator Arcom, Roch-Olivier Maistre poses on the set of the French presidential election debate between the French far-right Rassemblement National party presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, France April 20, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
22 Nov 2022 03:05AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 03:46AM)
PARIS: French regulator Arcom said on Monday (Nov 21) it had sent a letter to Twitter asking it to ensure by Nov 24 that it can meet its legal obligation to guarantee transparent information despite a series of drastic job cuts.

Arcom, the regulatory authority for audiovisual and digital communication, said that following Twitter's takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter had announced its decision to drastically reduce its workforce by firing half of its employees and terminating the contracts of several thousand contract workers.

"Arcom would like to express its deep concern about the direct consequences of such decisions on Twitter's ability to maintain a safe environment for its users," Arcom president Roch-Olivier Maistre said in a letter to Twitter, published by Arcom.

The regulator said that Twitter is one of the widely used online platforms in France, which raises systemic issues regarding democratic debate and public safety.

"In this respect, Twitter is subject in particular to obligations, which Arcom is responsible for ensuring are properly applied," the regulator said.

It added that Twitter must fight against the manipulation of information within the framework of a 2018 law which imposes on it a duty of cooperation towards Arcom.

Arcom said it had asked Twitter in writing to confirm that it is able to face its legal obligations, in particular to ensure the effective moderation of illegal or harmful content and practices while guaranteeing respect for users’ rights, including their freedom of expression.

It said it wanted Twitter to respond by Nov 24 at the latest.

Source: Reuters

