Logo
Logo

Business

France found Wish, Temu, AliExpress, eBay, Joom sold illicit products, Le Parisien reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

France found Wish, Temu, AliExpress, eBay, Joom sold illicit products, Le Parisien reports

France found Wish, Temu, AliExpress, eBay, Joom sold illicit products, Le Parisien reports

Temu logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 4, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Nov 2025 02:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :French consumer watchdog found that beside Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein five other online platforms used to sell illicit products in the country, French Commerce Minister Serge Papin told newspaper Le Parisien, in an interview released on Friday.

The platforms were Wish, Temu, AliExpress, eBay and Joom, the newspaper said.

Earlier this month, the French consumer watchdog sparked an outrage against Shein when it said had spotted child-like sex dolls and other illicit products on the Chinese giant's marketplace.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement