France, Germany and Italy announce plans and funding details for European space launcher programme
France, Germany and Italy announce plans and funding details for European space launcher programme

Visitors walk past a model of a rocket with logos of ArianeGroup and the ESA (European Space Agency) at the entrance of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) space exploration conference in Paris, France on Sep 20, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol)

22 Nov 2022 04:47PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 05:57PM)
PARIS: The French, Germany and Italian governments announced plans and funding details on Tuesday (Nov 22) to move forward with Europe's space launcher exploitation programme, as Europe aims to catch up with the United States and China in this area.

France, Germany and Italy said public funding for this would be allocated in contracts to be awarded by the European Space Agency (ESA) to the launch service provider, the launcher system primes and each main industrial body.

Europe's Arianespace expects to launch its first Ariane 6rocket by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, but it will take until 2026 to ramp up to the full rate of nine to 11 per year, the company's chief executive had said last week.

Arianespace, a rival to Elon Musk's SpaceX, has secured 29 launches for the delayed Ariane 6 programme, 18 of them for an Amazon.com project to beam broadband internet.

Source: Reuters/st

