Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

France to mimic Musk with own SpaceX-style launcher, minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

France to mimic Musk with own SpaceX-style launcher, minister says

France to mimic Musk with own SpaceX-style launcher, minister says
FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying three NASA and one ESA astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
France to mimic Musk with own SpaceX-style launcher, minister says
FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a joint news conference with Paschal Donohoe, Eurogroup President and Irish Finance Minister, (not seen) after a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
06 Dec 2021 10:04PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 09:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : European space company ArianeGroup will develop a reusable mini-launcher to compete with the likes of Elon Musk's SpaceX, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

The launcher "must be able to be operational in 2026", Le Maire said during a trip to the ArianeGroup site at Vernon in Normandy, where the engines of Ariane rockets are tested.

"For the first time Europe...will have access to a reusable launcher. In other words, we will have our SpaceX, we will have our Falcon 9. We will make up for a bad strategic choice made 10 years ago," Le Maire said.

Rebuilding competitiveness in space was one goal set by President Emmanuel Macron in October when he unveiled a 30 billion euro (US$34 billion) investment roadmap dubbed "France 2030", aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation.

Tesla founder Musk's SpaceX achieved the first successful touchdown of its prototype Starship rocket during the latest test flight of the next-generation launch vehicle in May.

The feat marked a milestone for the tech mogul's private rocket company in its development of a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle to eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars.

(US$1 = 0.8852 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us