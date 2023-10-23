Logo
Business

France not considering nationalising Atos -ministry source
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French IT consulting firm Atos is seen during a news conference to present its new supercomputer BullSequana XH3000 in Paris, France, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

23 Oct 2023 06:58PM
PARIS : France's government is not considering nationalising IT consulting group Atos, a finance ministry source said on Monday after opposition lawmakers proposed a budget bill amendment to do so.

Atos shares fell by as much as 12 per cent on Monday after lawmakers filed nationalisation amendments to the budget bill, which would likely require the government's support to pass.

Asked by Reuters if the government was considering nationalisation or could support an amendment to do so, the source replied "no".

Source: Reuters

