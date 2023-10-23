France not considering nationalising Atos -ministry source

PARIS : France's government is not considering nationalising IT consulting group Atos, a finance ministry source said on Monday after opposition lawmakers proposed a budget bill amendment to do so.

Atos shares fell by as much as 12 per cent on Monday after lawmakers filed nationalisation amendments to the budget bill, which would likely require the government's support to pass.

Asked by Reuters if the government was considering nationalisation or could support an amendment to do so, the source replied "no".