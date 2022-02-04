France's Sanofi eyes COVID-19 shot approval helping grow 2022 earnings

PARIS: French drugmaker Sanofi said it still expected its COVID-19 vaccine to win approval in the first quarter and help drive further earnings growth this year after reporting a rise in fourth-quarter sales and earnings on Friday (Feb 4).

The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, said it was aiming for an increase in its earnings per share in the "low double-digit" in 2022.

Its sales in the three months to December grew 4.1 per cent to €9.99 billion (US$11.45 billion) while its EPS came in at €1.38, compared with €1.22 in the same quarter last year.

For the whole of 2021, its earnings per share rose by 15.5 per cent at constant exchange rates, while the company had guided for a rise of 14 per cent.

Despite being one of the biggest makers of vaccines in the world by sales before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanofi was beaten by newcomers who used newer mRNA technology to immunise people against coronavirus.