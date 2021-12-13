Logo
France says China needs to do more in the field of fair competition
FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to present the French government 2022 budget at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
13 Dec 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 07:29PM)
PARIS : China must do more to ensure there is a level playing field for all in international trade, French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, after having co-chaired a meeting with China's Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.

"Bruno Le Maire and Hu Chunhua discussed international trade. The minister recalled France's and the EU's commitment to fair competition conditions and asked China to do more in this area," said Le Maire in a statement from the French Finance ministry.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Source: Reuters

