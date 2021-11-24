Logo
France to take steps against online retail site Wish to protect consumers
France to take steps against online retail site Wish to protect consumers

24 Nov 2021 04:39PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 04:36PM)
PARIS : The French government is taking measures against website company "Wish" to protect French consumers, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"We ask for the delisting of the site on all search engines," Le Maire said on France Info radio.

"Either it complies with the rules aimed at protecting consumers or we will take a step further (...) and ban the site from French soil", he said, adding it was giving Wish "several weeks" to comply.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Richard Lough)

Source: Reuters

