France not opposed to an equity rebalancing in Renault-Nissan alliance - Les Echos
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, Japan November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
FILE PHOTO: Renault logo is displayed at 2022 Paris Auto Show, France October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/
10 Jan 2023 08:45PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 08:59PM)
PARIS :The French state supports a reshaping of the Renault-Nissan alliance and will not oppose a rebalancing of the equity stakes that the two carmakers hold in each other, Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

Les Echos, citing unnamed sources, reported that French President Emmanuel Macron made the assurances to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during talks between the two leaders in Paris on Monday.

The Elysee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In their negotiations, Renault is hoping to convince Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43 per cent stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.

The French state is Renault's largest shareholder with a stake of 15 per cent. Renault in turn is Nissan's largest shareholder with a 43 per cent stake, much more than Nissan holds in the French carmaker.

(Writing by Richard Lough and Tassilo HummelEditing by Ingrid Melander)

Source: Reuters

