Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

France's Arkema to buy S Korean company PIAM for 728 million euros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

France's Arkema to buy S Korean company PIAM for 728 million euros

28 Jun 2023 02:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French chemicals group Arkema announced on Wednesday a proposed acquisition of a majority stake in South Korean company PI Advanced Materials (PIAM) for 728 million euros ($797.2 million).

The acquisition represents a milestone in Arkema’s transformation into a pure Specialty Materials player, the company said.

The project offers synergies estimated at around 30 million euros ($32.85 million) at the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) level, which should be progressively achieved within the next five years, the company said.

Arkema said it would buy Glenwood Private Equity’s 54 per cent stake in PIAM and the transaction would be fully financed in cash.

The deal should be finalised by the end of 2023, the company said.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.