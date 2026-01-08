Logo
France's armed forces ministry awards Mistral AI framework agreement
A Mistral AI logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 Jan 2026 10:44PM
Jan 8 - France's Ministry of the Armed Forces has awarded a framework agreement to artificial intelligence company Mistral AI, it said on Thursday.

The agreement enables the ministry's armed forces, directorates, services, and affiliated ‌public entities — such as the ‌Atomic Energy Commission, the National Office for Aerospace Studies and Research, and the Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service — to utilize AI models, software, and services developed by Mistral AI.

The arrangement ‍will be overseen by the Ministry Agency for Defense Artificial Intelligence (AMIAD).

"Our solutions will be deployed on France's own infrastructure, ensuring full control over critical ​data and technologies," ‌Mistral AI said in a statement on LinkedIn, adding it would fine-tune models ​on defense data to provide specific solutions for ⁠operational needs.

The deal builds ‌on a cooperation agreement between the ministry ​and Mistral AI announced in March 2025.

"By integrating the most advanced solutions from ‍Mistral AI, we consolidate our position and prepare ⁠the armed forces for future challenges," said Bertrand ​Rondepierre, director of ‌AMIAD.

Source: Reuters
