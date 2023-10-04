Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

France's Atos appoints Yves Bernaert as new CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

France's Atos appoints Yves Bernaert as new CEO

France's Atos appoints Yves Bernaert as new CEO

The logo of Atos is pictured at the Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in Villepinte, near Paris, France June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File photo

04 Oct 2023 02:50PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 03:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:French IT firm Atos said on Wednesday it appointed Yves Bernaert as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Bernaert has served as the CEO Europe for Accenture Technology for the past nine years.

In July 2022, Atos named Nourdine Bihmane for the top job as previous CEO Rodolphe Belmer left the company a month earlier after only a half-a-year stint.

Bihmane, who was also co-CEO of the group, now becomes its deputy CEO and is still in charge of the Tech Foundations business, Atos said.

Philippe Oliva, who joined the group in June 2022 as deputy CEO in charge of the Digital/BDS perimeter to form the newly named SpinCo (Evidian), had decided to leave Atos, the company said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.