France's Atos to launch reverse stock split on March 25

Atos said on Friday it is launching a reverse stock split as the French IT group aims to restore investor confidence after completing a financial restructuring plan last year to overcome a crushing debt crisis.

The stock split will start on March 25 and will end on April 23, Atos said in a statement.

The company is consolidating its shares such that every 10,000 old shares, each with a par value of 0.0001 euros, will now become a new share with a par value of 1 euro.

The new shares, priced at an indicative value of 49 euros ($53.02), will begin trading on April 24.

Atos' shares are trading at all-time lows, to about half of a cent, after the company completed a 233-million-euro capital increase last year, causing massive dilution for shareholders.

The reverse stock split aims to reduce share price volatility and "support a new stock market dynamic," the firm added.

Atos, which owns the supercomputers essential to France's nuclear deterrent, will hold a capital markets day event in May to announce its new strategy.

($1 = 0.9242 euros)