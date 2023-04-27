Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

France's Atos posts higher-than-expected Q1 sales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

France's Atos posts higher-than-expected Q1 sales

France's Atos posts higher-than-expected Q1 sales

FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of Atos company's logo during a presentation of the new Bull sequana supercomputer in Paris, France, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

27 Apr 2023 01:05PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 01:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Struggling French IT consulting firm Atos posted higher-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, driven by its cybersecurity and digital transformation unit Eviden.

First quarter revenue was up 2.8 per cent from a year earlier to 2.81 billion euros ($3.11 billion). This beat the 2.75 billion-euro consensus compiled by the company, based on 11 analyst estimates.

The group confirmed its full-year targets, including a group revenue organic growth in the range of -1 per cent to 1 per cent in 2023 and an operating margin between 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.