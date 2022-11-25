Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

France's OVHcloud gets 200 million euro EIB loan for European investments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

France's OVHcloud gets 200 million euro EIB loan for European investments

France's OVHcloud gets 200 million euro EIB loan for European investments

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French cloud computing company OVHcloud is seen on a data-center building in Strasbourg, France, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

25 Nov 2022 03:03PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 03:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank has granted OVHcloud a 200 million euro ($208.18 million) loan to support the French software group's expansion in Europe, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

The funding will support OVHcloud's plan to ramp up international development by opening 15 new data centres, of which 10 will be located in Europe, by the end of 2024.

The loan is the first financing granted by the European Investment Bank to a pure cloud market player for a maximum amount, and is in line with the European Union's strategy to strengthen the continent's autonomy in new technologies, the EIB and OVHcloud said.

($1 = 0.9607 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.