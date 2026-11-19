Nov 19 : OVHcloud said on Thursday it had launched 55 cloud-computing and AI products that run on infrastructure hosted in Europe, including access to Nvidia's latest AI chips and a workplace application combining email, documents and videoconferencing with AI assistants.

The French cloud provider said its data centres could take up to 60,000 of Nvidia's Blackwell chips, a capacity it said matched the largest global platforms.

OVHcloud also announced partnerships with cloud-computing company Shadow, Qwant and EUSP, a joint venture between Qwant and Ecosia that develops a European search index.

Qwant and OVHcloud said that AI-generated summaries appearing in the search engine's results would be powered by OVHcloud's Olala model and hosted in European data centres.

The move comes as European governments and companies increasingly scrutinise where AI services are operated and how their data is handled, creating opportunities for regional providers seeking to compete with US cloud and AI firms.