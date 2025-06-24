France's SBF 120 newcomer OVH reports 9.3% Q3 revenue growth

French cloud services provider OVH posted third-quarter revenue of 272 million euros ($287 million), marking a 9.3 per cent increase from the same period last year, buoyed by strong demand for its Public Cloud services.

The company, which joined France's SBF 120 index in June, said its Public Cloud offering grew 17 per cent, with new customer acquisition rising 12 per cent. Its Private Cloud segment also expanded, reporting a 25 per cent increase in new customers during the quarter.

OVH reaffirmed its full-year guidance.