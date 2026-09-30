France's Sekoia rolls out AI cybersecurity platform to its clients

Sept 30 : French cybersecurity firm Sekoia rolled out its cybersecurity AI agentic tool Elevate to its clients, following an early access program with around 2,000 customers, it said on Wednesday.

Criminals are increasingly resorting to AI agents, with cyberattacks multiplying and changing in scale, prompting cybersecurity firms to develop their own AI-powered countermeasures.

• Elevate is a platform that allows clients to connect their preferred AI model and provide it with the tools needed to analyse cybersecurity threats autonomously

• Service providers in Europe and the US, who tested the tool in early access, reported investigation times cut by up to fivefold, the company said

• "The model alone is not the moat," CEO Freddy Milesi said, adding that what makes AI models effective is "the system around it"

• Sekoia, founded in 2022, counts EDF, Vinci, and the French armed forces ministry among its clients