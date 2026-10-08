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France's Sesterce plans $11 billion AI investment in Finland
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France's Sesterce plans $11 billion AI investment in Finland

France's Sesterce plans $11 billion AI investment in Finland

FILE PHOTO: "AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Oct 2026 01:44PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2026 01:54PM)
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OSLO, Oct 8 : French AI infrastructure group Sesterce said on Thursday it plans to develop a data centre site in Finland costing more than €10 billion ($11.21 billion), the latest in a series of foreign technology investments in the Nordic country.

• The first phase, with works planned to start in 2026, will have a capacity of 200 megawatt (MW), Sesterce said in a statement

• Capacity is expected to increase to 600 MW in the second phase

• The company said it already has an anchor customer for the project, which will be built in Jamsa in central Finland at the site of a former paper mill that closed in 2021

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• Over the longer term, Sesterce aims to build more than 1 gigawatt of AI capacity in Finland, on existing industrial sites and in line with market demand, it said

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

Source: Reuters
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