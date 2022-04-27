France's Thales under formal investigation over Malaysia submarine deal, denies accusations

PARIS :French defence group Thales on Wednesday confirmed a media report that the company and several individuals were put under formal investigation for corruption as part of a long-running probe into the 2002 sale of submarines to Malaysia.

Thales said in an e-mail to Reuters it "strongly contests" the charges and had asked the Paris Appeals court for the probe into alleged kickbacks to be cancelled.

French daily Le Parisien and Agence France Presse reported earlier on Wednesday that a French judge had put Thales under formal investigation on Jan. 18, nine days before closing investigations started since March 2010.

The charges relate to contracts sealed by Thales Asia and French state-controlled warship builder DCN International (DCNI) over the sale of three submarines to Malaysia in 2002DCNI later became a new entity called DCNS, which in turn rebranded itself as Naval Group.

In France, being put under formal investigation means there is serious or consistent evidence that points to likely involvement of a suspect in a crime. It does not necessarily lead to a trial.