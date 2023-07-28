Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

France's watchdog questions legality of Worldcoin biometric data collection
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

France's watchdog questions legality of Worldcoin biometric data collection

France's watchdog questions legality of Worldcoin biometric data collection

WorldCoin's iris-scanning device is seen at a sign-up site in Shoreditch, East London, Britain July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Howcroft/File photo

28 Jul 2023 07:56PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 08:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :France's privacy watchdog CNIL said on Friday it is aware of ChatGPT-founder Sam Altman's Worldcoin project and that the legality of its biometric data collection "seems questionable".

Worldcoin, which launched on Monday, requires users to provide their iris scans in exchange for a digital ID and in certain countries free cryptocurrency. Its website says it has signed up 2.1 million people, mostly in a trial over the last two years.

Worldcoin has set up sign-up sites in various locations around the world, where people can get their faces scanned by a shiny spherical "orb".

Britain's data regulator said this week it will make enquiries about Worldcoin following its launch.

CNIL, the French watchdog, said in response to a Reuters question on Worldcoin "The legality of this collection seems questionable, as do the conditions for storing biometric data."

The CNIL's email response to Reuters said it had initiated investigations, which revealed that the Bavarian state authority in Germany has jurisdiction. The Bavarian authority has since been conducting the investigation, with support from the CNIL, the watchdog added.

Worldcoin did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via email.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.