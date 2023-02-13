Logo
Business

Freeport Indonesia suspends some work at Grasberg mine after floods
Business

Freeport Indonesia suspends some work at Grasberg mine after floods

Freeport Indonesia suspends some work at Grasberg mine after floods

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles used for transporting workers to the Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc are seen at the Gorong-Gorong terminal in Timika, Mimika, Papua province, Indonesia on November 16, 2017. Picture taken November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin

13 Feb 2023 12:47PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 12:47PM)
JAKARTA : Copper miner Freeport Indonesia has temporarily halted mining and processing work at its Grasberg mine after flooding and debris flow from heavy rains and landslides damaged its milling complex, Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Sunday evening.

Freeport-McMoRan said it expected first-quarter 2023 sales to be lower than previous guidance provided in January for 900 million pounds of copper and 300,000 ounces of gold, but it did not provide updated figures.

Preliminary estimates indicate that operations can be restored by the end of February, the company said, adding that there was no impact to PT Freeport Indonesia's long-term plans.

The company said it had freed 14 employees trapped in an office building because of the flood, but added there were no casualties in the recovery effort launched on Saturday.

"Some of the concentrate processing plant had mudflow and several sections of the mine road were damaged," Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Tony Wenas said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the situation was under control.

Source: Reuters

