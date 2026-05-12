Freeport says Grasberg recovery not delayed until 2028, stands by 2027 forecast

May 11 : Freeport-McMoRan said on Monday that it still expects Indonesia's Grasberg copper and gold mine to resume full production by the end of 2027, confirming a plan outlined last month and pushing back on reports that the restart could drag into 2028.

"PT Freeport Indonesia's ramp-up progress and revised mine plans were disclosed on April 23 in connection with Freeport's earnings release," Freeport said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Media headlines are misleading as this information was publicly disclosed more than two weeks ago."