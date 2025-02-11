Logo
French antitrust agency probing Microsoft over Bing access
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft Corp's Bing search engine is seen on a computer in this illustration picture taken January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

11 Feb 2025 12:35AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2025 01:02AM)
PARIS :France's antitrust agency is investigating Microsoft over concerns that it is degrading the quality of results when smaller rivals pay to use Bing technology in their own search-engine products.

"We are fully cooperating with the Autorite's investigation," a Microsoft spokesperson said, referring to the regulator's French name.

Bloomberg reported the investigation earlier on Monday. Microsoft, though not a major player in the general market, is a leader in the search-engine syndication sector.

The competition authority declined to comment.

The investigation could yield formal charges and a fine against the U.S. tech giant.

Source: Reuters
