Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

French champagne industry group to resume Russia exports on Sep 15: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

French champagne industry group to resume Russia exports on Sep 15: Report

French champagne industry group to resume Russia exports on Sep 15: Report

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot French champagne are seen in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Illustration/File Photo

12 Sep 2021 08:34AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 08:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: France's champagne industry group will resume exports to Russia on Wednesday (Sep 15) despite a Russian law forcing foreign champagne producers to add a "sparkling wine" reference to the back of their bottles, local media reported on Saturday.

The Interprofessional Champagne Wines Committee (CIVC) had asked its producers to boycott Russia following the introduction of the law last July.

Confirming a report by industry magazine Terre de Vins, Agence France Presse said the committee's leadership had decided to scrap the boycott believing they had made their point to Russian authorities and no longer wanted to harm their clients.

The name "Champagne" has protected status in more than 120 countries, which reserve its use for sparkling wine from France's Champagne region.

The French government had warned that it could seek redress through the World Trade Organisation.

Source: Reuters/jt

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us