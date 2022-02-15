Logo
French cloud firm InterCloud raises 100 million euros in a funding round
French cloud firm InterCloud raises 100 million euros in a funding round

15 Feb 2022 04:02PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 04:02PM)
France's InterCloud said on Tuesday it had raised a further 100 million euros ($114.43 million) to support its international expansion in its latest fundraising round.

InterCloud, which helps companies access multiple cloud resources through a single platform, said the investment would allow it to expand its international sales team, starting in Europe, with around 50 people to be added this year alone.

Launched in 2010, InterCloud has teamed up with major cloud computing providers such as Microsoft, Amazon's AWS and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud.

The company said it also planned to use the funds for research and development, partnerships and acquisitions.

InterCloud's existing investors Ventech and Open CNP took part in the latest capital increase led by investment firm Aleph Capital, the company said.

It had already raised 38 million euros in previous funding rounds that included investments from Orange Digital Ventures - now Orange Ventures - and Bpifrance among others.

($1 = 0.8739 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; editing by Milla Nissi and Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

