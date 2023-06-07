Logo
French company Atos sees sales at loss-making unit Tech Foundations to hit bottom in 2024
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Atos is pictured at the Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in Villepinte, near Paris, France June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

07 Jun 2023 01:45PM
PARIS : Atos, the struggling French IT consulting firm that is planning to split up into two listed entities, said it expected sales at its loss-making unit Tech Foundations to hit the bottom in 2024.

The firm, which will hold an investor day later in the day, said that Tech Foundations - which regroups Atos' IT consulting legacy activities - would generate around 5 billion euros ($5.34 billion) in 2024 and grow from there, two years earlier than what it announced in 2022.

Tech Foundations' operating margin is expected to reach between 6 per cent and 8 per cent in 2026, while free cash flow before interest and tax is expected to turn positive in 2025.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

Source: Reuters

