Business

French company Mistral AI raises 105 million euros shortly after being set up
14 Jun 2023 12:59AM
PARIS : French technology and artificial intelligence company Mistral AI has raised 105 million euros ($113.4 million) just a month after being set up, said junior government minister Jean-Noel Barrot, as France seeks to grow its presence as a global tech hub.

"Bravo to the start-up Mistral AI which has raised 105 million euros just a month after its creation: a record!" wrote Barrot on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Mistral AI was set up by former Meta and Google artificial intelligence researchers, and it is headquartered in Paris.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

Source: Reuters

