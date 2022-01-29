French court upholds 100 million euro fine against Google for breaches linked to cookie policy

PARIS : France's Conseil d'Etat, the country's supreme administrative court, on Friday said it upheld a decision by a watchdog imposing a 100 million euro ($111.46 million) fine on the U.S. tech giant for breaches linked to its cookies policy.

The fine imposed by France's CNIL data protection authority was proportionate, the court said in a statement.

"The Conseil d'Etat therefore rejects Google's demand to annul the sanction", it said.

($1 = 0.8972 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)