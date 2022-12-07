Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

French environmentalists file complaint against Apple for wasteful practices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

French environmentalists file complaint against Apple for wasteful practices

French environmentalists file complaint against Apple for wasteful practices

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

07 Dec 2022 09:07PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 09:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : A French environment campaign group filed a complaint against Apple Inc. over commercial practices restricting possibilities to repair products with spare parts, it said on Wednesday.

"In many of the cases documented in the complaint, malfunctions are found in cases where the device is repaired with a part, even an identical and original part, not authorised by Apple's software", the HOP association said in a statement.

In a similar case brought by the group in 2020 before the French consumer watchdog, Apple agreed to pay 25 million euros ($26.32 million)for failing to inform iPhone users that updates of the operating system could slow down the functioning of the device.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.