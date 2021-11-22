Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

French firm Crypto Blockchain Industries: sells NFT assets linked to DJ star Guetta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

French firm Crypto Blockchain Industries: sells NFT assets linked to DJ star Guetta

French firm Crypto Blockchain Industries: sells NFT assets linked to DJ star Guetta

French DJ David Guetta poses in front of the Louvre Pyramid before performing the 'United at Home' fundraising live concert for New Year's Eve, in Paris, France, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

22 Nov 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 03:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries, whose shares have surged since the company listed on the stock exchange in October, announced on Monday the sale of some NFT (non fungible tokens) linked to French DJ star David Guetta.

Crypto Blockchain Industries said the sale of those NFTs had raised more than US$250,000 for United At Home, a charitable organisation co-founded by Guetta.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset, have exploded in popularity this year, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us