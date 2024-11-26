French genAI startup LightOn rises on market debut

Shares of LightOn, Europe's first listed genAI startup, rose as much as 9 per cent on their debut on the Euronext Growth market in Paris on Tuesday.

The stock was trading at 10.79 euros per share by 0841 GMT, 4.2 per cent higher than the 10.35 euros it was valued at during its initial public offering last week.

LightOn, which builds large language models for businesses and institutions such as Safran and France's Space Command forces, was valued at around 62 million euros ($65.1 million) in the IPO, against the 50 million in had originally expected.

($1 = 0.9517 euros)