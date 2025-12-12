Logo
French Interior Ministry's e-mail servers hit by cyber attack, minister says
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

12 Dec 2025 03:57PM
PARIS, Dec 12 : The French Interior Ministry's e-mail servers were the target of a cyber attack this week, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday, adding an investigation was under way.

"There has been a cyber attack. An attacker was able to access a number of files ... there is no evidence that they were seriously compromised," Nunez told RTL radio

"We have put in place protection measures. We strengthened conditions of access to the computer system for our agents ... an investigation is under way," he added.

There was no indication at this stage on the origin of the attack.

Source: Reuters
