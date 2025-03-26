French IT group Atos wins 150 million pound contract with UK government

PARIS : French IT group Atos has won a five-year contract worth 150 million pounds ($193.5 million) with Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the company said on Wednesday.

The contract covers DEFRA's service desk, with the aim of transitioning the department's 34,000 users into a single service, Atos said in a statement.

Atos, which also provides critical IT services to the National Health Service in Britain, signalled an improvement in its order intake earlier this month despite market weakness hitting its annual revenues and those of other peers in France.

Last year, the company completed a vital financial restructuring plan, averting financial collapse and resuming orders from clients.

($1 = 0.7753 pounds)