French luxury goods groups' shares hit by weak Chinese data
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton in Paris, France February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kering is seen during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
18 Oct 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 03:11PM)
PARIS : Shares in French luxury goods companies LVMH and Kering fell on Monday after weak economic numbers from China, a leading market for many of the world's top fashion companies.

Kering was down 1.7 percent in early trading while LVMH retreated by 1.3 percent. Rival French luxury goods company Hermes also fell 1.2 percent.

China's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

