French media companies sue Meta over business practices

PARIS :French media companies, including TF1, France TV and BFM TV, are suing Facebook owner Meta over what they say are unlawful business practices, law firms representing them said.

In the latest in a series of European legal actions against Meta, the lawsuit was filed on Wednesday before the Paris business tribunal court by a group of 67 media companies representing 200 publications.

They allege Meta's market dominance in the digital advertising sector was predominantly based on illegal practices, including the large-scale collection of personal data and its use for targeted advertising.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company will also face trial this October in Spain over a 551 million euro ($582 million) complaint lodged by more than 80 media companies accusing it of unfair competition in advertising.

In February online rights campaigners filed complaints in Europe over Meta's advertising practices, while earlier on Wednesday, EU antitrust regulators fined Meta as well as Apple for what they said were breaches of EU law.

Scott+Scott and French law firm Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier are representing the French media firms in the Paris case.

Apart from the television companies, those involved include Figaro, Lagardere, L'express, La Depeche, Liberation, Radio France and Centre France.