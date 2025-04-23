Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

French media companies sue Meta over business practices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

French media companies sue Meta over business practices

French media companies sue Meta over business practices

A Meta logo is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

23 Apr 2025 08:31PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2025 08:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :French media companies, including TF1, France TV and BFM TV, are suing Facebook owner Meta over what they say are unlawful business practices, law firms representing them said.

In the latest in a series of European legal actions against Meta, the lawsuit was filed on Wednesday before the Paris business tribunal court by a group of 67 media companies representing 200 publications.

They allege Meta's market dominance in the digital advertising sector was predominantly based on illegal practices, including the large-scale collection of personal data and its use for targeted advertising.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company will also face trial this October in Spain over a 551 million euro ($582 million) complaint lodged by more than 80 media companies accusing it of unfair competition in advertising.

In February online rights campaigners filed complaints in Europe over Meta's advertising practices, while earlier on Wednesday, EU antitrust regulators fined Meta as well as Apple for what they said were breaches of EU law.

Scott+Scott and French law firm Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier are representing the French media firms in the Paris case.

Apart from the television companies, those involved include Figaro, Lagardere, L'express, La Depeche, Liberation, Radio France and Centre France.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement