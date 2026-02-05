Logo
Logo

Business

French Minister: 2026 will be year of resistance against Shein
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

French Minister: 2026 will be year of resistance against Shein

French Minister: 2026 will be year of resistance against Shein

French Minister of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Trade, Crafts, Tourism and Purchasing Power Serge Papin leaves the Elysee Palace, after a cabinet meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on a special law to allow spending and borrowing into the new year, after budget talks failed, in Paris, France, December 22, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

05 Feb 2026 03:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, Feb 5 : Serge Papin, the French Minister for small and medium sized businesses, said on Thursday that 2026 will be the year of resistance against Shein and other on-line platforms which he accused of not being accountable for the products they sell.

He told TV station TF1 that physical stores are responsible for the goods they sell, while online platforms are not.

The government has appealed against a December court ruling rejecting a three-month suspension of Shein as part of a crackdown against the Chinese E-commerce platform, after an uproar over childlike sex dolls sold on its marketplace.

Papin said two lawmakers are preparing a bill that would allow the government to suspend online platforms without the need of a court approval.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement