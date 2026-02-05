French Minister: 2026 will be year of resistance against Shein

PARIS, Feb 5 : Serge Papin, the French Minister for small and medium sized businesses, said on Thursday that 2026 will be the year of resistance against Shein and other on-line platforms which he accused of not being accountable for the products they sell.

He told TV station TF1 that physical stores are responsible for the goods they sell, while online platforms are not.

The government has appealed against a December court ruling rejecting a three-month suspension of Shein as part of a crackdown against the Chinese E-commerce platform, after an uproar over childlike sex dolls sold on its marketplace.

Papin said two lawmakers are preparing a bill that would allow the government to suspend online platforms without the need of a court approval.