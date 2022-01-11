Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

French refurbished smartphone seller Back Market valued at US$5.7 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

French refurbished smartphone seller Back Market valued at US$5.7 billion

French refurbished smartphone seller Back Market valued at US$5.7 billion

FILE PHOTO: Billboards advertising Back Market, a market place for refurbished tech gadgets are seen in New York City, NY, U.S., October 2, 2020. Back Market/Handout via REUTERS

11 Jan 2022 11:24PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Back Market, the French marketplace dedicated to refurbished smartphones and electronic devices, said on Tuesday it had closed an investment round of US$510 million, bringing its total valuation to US$5.7 billion.

"The (...) funding cements Back Market's position as a leading refurbished electronics marketplace, with more than six million customers worldwide," the company said in a statement.

The latest investment round was led by London-based private equity firm Sprints Capital, together with France's Eurazeo and Aglae Ventures, General Atlantic and Generation Investment Management.

Back Market said the additional funding would help it in its bid to make circular technology - or tech products that can be reused and are more sustainable - mainstream and tap into growing demand among consumers for such products.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us