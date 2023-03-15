Logo
Business

French regulators lift ban on online marketplace Wish
15 Mar 2023 05:03AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 05:03AM)
ContextLogic Inc said on Tuesday that France had lifted the ban on its e-commerce marketplace, Wish, after it was delisted from search engines and app stores over concerns about product safety.

France's General Directorate for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) banned the U.S.-based firm's listings in November 2021 on grounds that it had found a large proportion of products on the Wish site to be dangerous.

"France is an important market to us, and we look forward to a continued partnership with DGCCRF in the future," Wish's compliance chief, Joanna Forster, said in a statement.

The company said users will now be able to download the Wish app from Google's Play Store while it will be restored on Apple's App Store in the coming days.

Source: Reuters

