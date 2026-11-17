Nov 17 : French robotics startup Genesis AI has raised $500 million in a funding round valuing it at $3.5 billion, the company said on Tuesday, one of the biggest funding rounds in Europe's robotics sector as investors bet on demand for AI-enabled factory robots.

Backers included former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures and French tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel, as well as Nvidia and French state-backed investor Bpifrance. Khosla Ventures, Premji Invest and Eclipse co-led the Series A round.

CEO Zhou Xian said Genesis would use the money to increase production of Eno, its flagship general-purpose robot, expand its data collection and AI training, and improve the robot's ability to manipulate objects with its hands.

Eno's design features three body segments resembling oversized playing cards, mounted on a rotating wheeled base.

This allows it to fold into a compact space before popping up to reach roughly human heights when working, like a jack-in-the-box. The company said it put particular emphasis on developing dexterous hands, one of the hardest technical challenges facing robot makers.

"I don't understand why robots need a head because ... it doesn't even have a brain living there," Zhou said, explaining why Genesis rejected a more human-like form.

Co-founded by former Mistral AI researcher Théophile Gervet, Genesis is among a growing group of Europe-based robotics companies valued at more than $1 billion and targeting industrial work, alongside Britain's Humanoid and Germany’s Neura Robotics, Agile Robots and RobCo.

Genesis is developing its AI, hardware and training systems together, seeking to shorten its test cycles. It designs components including actuators, motors, gearboxes and hands, while using Nvidia computing chips.

Zhou said Genesis was initially prioritising the United States, with plans for a US supply chain, American contract manufacturers and customers before expanding more broadly in Europe.

The company, which also has a headquarters in San Carlos, California, is testing a small number of robots with customers. It has a partnership with South Korea's LG CNS to test Eno for manufacturing and logistics. Genesis expects a wider customer rollout in 2027, Zhou said.