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French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI
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French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI

French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 19, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI
FILE PHOTO: The new Google logo is seen in this illustration taken May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
03 Aug 2026 05:22PM
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Aug 3 : Paris Saint Germain (PSG) - the reigning French soccer champions and winner of last season's European Champions League - has struck a partnership deal with Google, it said on Monday.

• Google Gemini will become PSG's official AI assistant, while Google Pixel will become the official smartphone of PSG, said PSG in a statement on its website.

• PSG will also set up a Google space at its stadium in Parc des Princes, Paris.

• Soccer teams and sport in general are increasingly using AI to assess data and create content for their social media channels.

• In 2025, the English Premier League and Microsoft announced a five-year partnership whereby Microsoft's Copilot would be used in the league's digital platforms to provide quick facts and statistics about matches.

Source: Reuters
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